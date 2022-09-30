Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Declines By 20.3%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of SING stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 209,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. SinglePoint has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

