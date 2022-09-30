Short Interest in Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Rises By 28.9%

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shanta Gold Stock Performance

SAAGF stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. Shanta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

About Shanta Gold

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.