Short Interest in Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Rises By 28.9%

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shanta Gold Stock Performance
SAAGF stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. Shanta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Shanta Gold
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanta Gold (SAAGF)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.