Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Declines By 14.2%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,124,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,977,000 after acquiring an additional 256,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,124,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.