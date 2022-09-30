Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Declines By 14.2%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance
NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 1.31.
Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.
Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.
Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile
As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.
