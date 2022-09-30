Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Grows By 527.3%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 527.3% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 49,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 22,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

