Short Interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Declines By 14.6%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 27,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

