Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Expands By 30.4%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $4.34 during midday trading on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SMIZF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

