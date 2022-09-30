Short Interest in Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Increases By 129.3%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSHIF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lucero Energy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lucero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.15 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 1.13.

OTCMKTS PSHIF remained flat at 0.37 during trading on Friday. Lucero Energy has a 1 year low of 0.23 and a 1 year high of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.54.

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

