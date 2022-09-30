Short Interest in Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Declines By 93.3%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Life On Earth Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LFER traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 29,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Life On Earth has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

About Life On Earth

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud enterprise software developer/provider. The company's products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. It focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things (IoT), security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance, as well as lite blockchain technology.

