Short Interest in Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Declines By 93.3%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Life On Earth Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LFER traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 29,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Life On Earth has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
About Life On Earth
