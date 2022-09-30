Short Interest in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Decreases By 16.9%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,479. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
