Short Interest in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Decreases By 16.9%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,479. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,332,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,615 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,758,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 811,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

