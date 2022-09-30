Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Rises By 200.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, an increase of 200.7% from the August 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTH Get Rating ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

