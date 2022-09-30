Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Rises By 200.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, an increase of 200.7% from the August 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $25.46.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
