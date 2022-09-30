Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Declines By 91.5%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the August 31st total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $21.58.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

