Short Interest in International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Drops By 88.7%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS IZCFF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 11,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.99. International Zeolite has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

