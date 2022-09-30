Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Decreases By 88.2%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.2451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

