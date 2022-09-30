Short Interest in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Grows By 33.3%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $49.23. 206,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

