Short Interest in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Increases By 32.0%

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. William Blair cut shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

EVOP stock remained flat at $33.30 during midday trading on Friday. 698,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,008. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 666.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVO Payments

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,126.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,140. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

