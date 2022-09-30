Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Decreases By 90.1%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 92,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,846. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.