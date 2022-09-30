Short Interest in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Rises By 71.9%

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 525,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,674,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in DTRT Health Acquisition by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 305,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 23,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,150. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

