Short Interest in CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Declines By 64.9%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CytRx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYTR traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 11,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,209. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.96.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

