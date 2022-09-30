Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Expands By 75.9%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Crown Crafts Trading Down 0.7 %

CRWS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.78. 5,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,867. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

