Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Drops By 22.4%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLGN remained flat at $6.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,652 shares. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $189,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

