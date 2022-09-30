Short Interest in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Grows By 142.6%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the August 31st total of 53,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

