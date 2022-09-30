Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Increases By 29.1%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CTHR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,082. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.50. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
