Short Interest in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Rises By 28.1%

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 715,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $207.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

