Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Declines By 17.1%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. 5,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,352. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.62. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 65.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.65%.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.