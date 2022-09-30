Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Expands By 54.2%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Bion Environmental Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNET traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,707. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.
