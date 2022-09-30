Short Interest in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expands By 25.0%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 560,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $281.42 and a 1 year high of $531.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

