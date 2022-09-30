Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Declines By 34.6%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of China stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

