Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Declines By 34.6%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bank of China Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Bank of China stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.
About Bank of China
