Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Grows By 50.0%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASDRF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
About Ascendant Resources
