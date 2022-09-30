Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Grows By 50.0%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Ascendant Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASDRF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

