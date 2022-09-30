Short Interest in Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Decreases By 19.6%

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWAT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 1,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.

