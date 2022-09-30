Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Increases By 92.2%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at GBX 0.37 ($0.00) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 million and a P/E ratio of 0.17. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

