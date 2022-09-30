Short Interest in Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Grows By 58.3%

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apeiron Capital Investment stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) by 227,699.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,699 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.06% of Apeiron Capital Investment worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apeiron Capital Investment alerts:

Apeiron Capital Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of APN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Apeiron Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

About Apeiron Capital Investment

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apeiron Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apeiron Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.