Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Drops By 31.6%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AWLIF opened at 0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.67. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.50 and a 1-year high of 1.37.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
