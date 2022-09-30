Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Drops By 31.6%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AWLIF opened at 0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.67. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.50 and a 1-year high of 1.37.

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 275 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 placer mineral claims covering an area of 16,940 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

