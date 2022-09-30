Shore Point Advisors LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $74.86. 193,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

