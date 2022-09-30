Shore Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,454 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 26,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,668. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

