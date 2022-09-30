Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the August 31st total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Shineco as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SISI remained flat at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,059. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. Shineco has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Shineco, Inc engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods.

