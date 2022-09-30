Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shimizu Stock Performance
Shares of Shimizu stock remained flat at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Shimizu has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.
About Shimizu
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shimizu (SHMUY)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.