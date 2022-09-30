Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shimizu Stock Performance

Shares of Shimizu stock remained flat at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Shimizu has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

