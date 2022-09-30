Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,731,800 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the August 31st total of 827,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,659.0 days.

Serco Group Price Performance

Serco Group stock remained flat at $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Serco Group has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SECCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 244 ($2.95) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.