Sentinel Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and $102,738.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010946 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Sentinel
Sentinel’s genesis date was March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,371,928,255 coins and its circulating supply is 11,917,229,168 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
