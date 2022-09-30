Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $504,219.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,200 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $504,219.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,200 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael Sardano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,703.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,114 shares of company stock worth $1,126,852 over the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 116,409 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 61.4% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 122,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 61.26%. The business had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
