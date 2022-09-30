SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 544,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.9 days.

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of SEGRO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEGXF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,307.00.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.