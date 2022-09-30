Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Down 1.3 %

SGAMY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 10,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. Sega Sammy has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $510.37 million for the quarter.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

