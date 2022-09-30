Scry.info (DDD) Trading 24.8% Higher This Week

Scry.info (DDD) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $108,572.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens.The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

