ScPrime 1-Day Volume Tops $3,336.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $3,336.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,448,545 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

