Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,428 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $42.96 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

