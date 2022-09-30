Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Trimmed by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117,145 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 3.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

