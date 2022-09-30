Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,042. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

