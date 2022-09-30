Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,787 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 18,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,836. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28.

