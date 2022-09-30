Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Insider Purchases £9,560 in Stock

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP – Get Rating) insider Helen Driver bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,560 ($11,551.47).

LON:SCP traded up GBX 23 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 480 ($5.80). 229,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,037. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 454 ($5.49) and a one year high of GBX 738 ($8.92). The company has a market capitalization of £165.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,570.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 542.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 549.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

