Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.60.
