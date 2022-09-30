Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.60.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

