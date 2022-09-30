Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Up 473.0% in September

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 473.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Scandium International Mining Stock Up 22.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCYYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
About Scandium International Mining
