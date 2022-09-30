Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Up 473.0% in September

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 473.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Scandium International Mining Stock Up 22.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCYYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

